

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Thursday release May figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In April, imports were worth NZ$6.38 billion and exports were at NZ$6.80 billion for a trade surplus of NZ$427 million. May is expected to show a deficit of NZ$350 million.



New Zealand also will see May figures for credit card spending, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 13.9 percent on year following the 11.4 percent increase in April.



The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate (5.75 percent), deposit facility rate (5.00 percent) and lending facility rate (6.50 percent) all unchanged.



Finally, the markets in Taiwan, China and Hong Kong are closed on Thursday for the Dragon Boat Festival.



