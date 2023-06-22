Anzeige
22.06.2023
Cadmus Publishing: New Book Explores Prison Reform and Criminal Justice in the United States

Join the Conversation

PORT ANGELES, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / Delve into an insider's perspective with Convict Conversation, from Cadmus Publishing. Author Charles Irving Ellis speaks candidly about his experiences in prison. Each chapter in this honest and profoundly personal book explores a different issue. Readers will be along for an eye-opening journey.

Convict Conversation

Convict Conversation
Author Charles Irving Ellis

The book tackles a number of current issues, from the prison system as a whole to the coronavirus pandemic. Ellis offers unique insights and potential solutions for these problems. This layered work dives deep into the uncomfortable realities of the social justice issues America faces today. Convict Conversation opens the door to difficult conversations that must be had, and are long overdue.

About the Author:

Charles Irving Ellis is a graduate from Stratford Career Institution. He was born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts. He is currently serving a 27-year sentence in federal prison for a non-violent, victimless crime. This is his second published work.

Contact Information:

Frank Reuter
Author Liaison
frank@cadmuspublishing.com
360-565-6459

