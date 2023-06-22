

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK,GSK.L) said that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's or CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices or ACIP voted in favor of recommending the use of Arexvy (respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, adjuvanted) in adults aged 60 and older using shared clinical decision making.



The company noted that the Shared clinical decision making empowers patients in consultation with their healthcare providers to determine whether RSV vaccination is appropriate for them.



Launch is planned in the US before the 2023 RSV season.



The ACIP recommendations will be forwarded to the director of the CDC and the US Department of Health and Human Services for review and approval. Once approved, the final recommendations will be published in a future Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report to advise healthcare providers on appropriate use of the vaccine.



Respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, adjuvanted, contains recombinant glycoprotein F stabilized in the prefusion conformation (RSVPreF3). This antigen is combined with GSK's proprietary AS01E adjuvant.



The vaccine was approved by the US FDA on May 3, 2023, for the prevention of LRTD caused by RSV in individuals 60 years of age and older.



In June 2023, the European Commission authorized the vaccine for active immunization for the prevention of LRTD caused by RSV in adults aged 60 years and older. Regulatory reviews in Japan and other counties are ongoing.



