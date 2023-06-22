Bluetti Power Inc.: BLUETTI to Showcase EP900&B500 Whole House Battery System at The Energy Fair 2023

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / BLUETTI, a leading brand in energy storage, will attend The Energy Fair, taking place from June 23-25 at 7558 Deer Road, Custer, Wisconsin. At booth B19-20, BLUETTI will exhibit its new innovation, the EP900 energy storage system.

The Energy Fair is a renowned trade show dedicated to promoting renewable energy and sustainable living, and also a great platform for technology innovators like BLUETTI to introduce the latest energy solutions to meet the growing demand for clean energy.

According to the International Energy Agency, global renewable capacity is projected to increase by almost 2,400 GW (almost 75%) between 2022 and 2027. It's clear that green transition is the trend, and BLUETTI sees it.

From humble beginnings as a startup with a single product lineup, BLUETTI has involved into a leading provider of outdoor, residential, and commercial energy storage solutions. By delivering durable and reliable power products that harness solar energy, BLUETTI has made going green easy for everyone.

One of its flagship products, the EP900 on/off-grid home energy storage system, will be on display at the show. Boasting an impressive output of 9,000W for both 120V and 240V appliances, and coupled with B500 batteries for a flexible capacity ranging from 9,920Wh to 19,840Wh, homeowners can effortlessly build their own backup power systems for power outages or off-grid living.

Compatible with existing or new solar systems, the EP900 system supports up to 9,000W of solar power, reducing grid reliance and utility bills, and even helping to make money by selling excess solar power back to the grid. With its plug-and-play design, IP65 protection rating, smart App connectivity, 10-year warranty, and more, the EP900 simplifies the journey towards energy indenpendence.

The EP900 stands as a testament to BLUETTI's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. Bolstered by a global team of experts and an advanced supply chain, BLUETTI continues to lead the industry in offering cutting-edge solutions. The exceptional response to its products is evident, as demonstrated by the recent AC500 crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, which surpassed expectations by raising an impressive $11 million from over 4,000 backers.

"We firmly believe that what we are doing will have a positive impact on our future and the planet. Our vision is to bring energy storage to every home, and The Energy Fair takes us one step closer to that." said James Ray, the marketing manager of BLUETTI.



BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

