

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar fell to more than 2-week lows of 1.0927 against the NZ dollar and 1.6193 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0952 and 1.6164, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the aussie dropped to 0.6787 and 96.15 from early 2-day highs of 0.6806 and 96.52, respectively.



The aussie edged down to 0.8929 against the Canadian dollar, from Wednesday's closing value of 0.8943.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.06 against the kiwi, 1.66 against the euro, 0.65 against the greenback, 91.00 against the yen and 0.87 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken