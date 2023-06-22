

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - The monetary policy announcements from the Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank are the major events due on Thursday.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office publishes business sentiment survey results. The business confidence index is expected to remain unchanged at 99 in June.



At 3.30 am ET, the Swiss National Bank announces its monetary policy decision. Markets expect the bank to raise its policy rate by 50 basis points to 1.75 percent.



At 4.00 am ET, Norges Bank is set to release the monetary policy report. The bank is forecast to lift the key rate by a quarter-point to 3.50 percent.



At 7.00 am ET, the Bank of England is set to publish the results of the monetary policy meeting.



The nine-member rate-setting committee is expected to lift the rate by 25 basis points in a split vote as there will be discussion among hawkish members favoring actions to fight second-round effects and the minority of doves who expect inflation to fall sharply this year.



