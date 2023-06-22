Regulatory News:

Latecoere (Paris:LAT), a leading aerospace tier one, announced today that it has been selected by Honda Aircraft Company as a design and build partner to develop the passenger access door of its all-new light jet. Latecoere will be responsible for the design, qualification, certification and serial production of the door.

The announcement follows Honda Aircraft Company's announcement that it will commercialize the HondaJet 2600 Concept, first introduced at the 2021 NBAA Business Aviation Convention Exhibition (NBAA-BACE). The company will target type certification in 2028 for the new light jet, which represents a new product line for Honda Aircraft Company and will be offered alongside its existing very light jet model, the HondaJet Elite II.

The whole door structure has been developed in carbon composite for maximum weight reduction, directly contributing to Honda Aircraft Company's commitment to the program. As a highly complex and integral part of the fuselage, the door will incorporate the airstair, with a folding step, lining, and folding handrail with an innovative integrated gust lock mechanism, preventing the door in opened position from moving under gusting winds. The door also includes a weight compensation mechanism to reduce closure efforts and provide an end-of-travel smoothing effect on opening.

Greg Huttner, Group Deputy CEO and General Manager of the Aerostructures division, said: "Establishing a partnership with Honda Aircraft Company is a huge motivational driver for the teams and we are proud to be contributing to this program. Our unique door engineering and door manufacturing expertise, combined with our ultra-competitive North American assembly capabilities in Hermosillo, Mexico, will allow us to deliver a tightly integrated, state-of-the-art product to meet their ambition and target."

The new light jet program has garnered a positive market reaction since its introduction at the 2021 NBAA-BACE. The new aircraft will surpass the performance, comfort, and efficiency of typical light jets by providing a medium-sized jet experience. It is designed to be the world's first light jet capable of nonstop transcontinental flight across the United States, with a quiet and spacious cabin suited for long-range travel and the ability to accommodate up to 11 occupants. The aircraft is also designed for single-pilot operation. Additionally, the new light jet will deliver unparalleled fuel efficiency, with up to 20% better fuel efficiency compared to typical light jets, and over 40% better fuel efficiency than medium-sized jets during a typical mission.

About Latecoere

Tier 1 to the world's leading industry manufacturers (Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Honda Aircraft Company, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, Thales), Latecoere serves aerospace with innovative solutions for a sustainable world. The Group operates in all segments of the aerospace industry (commercial, regional, business, defense and space) in two business areas:

Aerostructures (55% of sales): doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, struts rods and customer services;

Interconnection Systems (45% of sales): wiring, avionic racks, onboard equipment, electronic systems and customer services.

As of December 31, 2022, the Group employed 5,918 people in 14 countries. Latecoere is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Code: FR0000032278 Reuters: AEP.PA Bloomberg: AT.FP

