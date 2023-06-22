Resilience Launches into European Market, Opens Operations in Ireland, Spain, Italy, Sweden, and Denmark

LONDON, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than a year after launching in the United Kingdom, Resilience is expanding operations in the European market supporting clients in Ireland, Spain, Italy, Sweden, and Denmark with other countries following soon. In a deal brokered by Lockton Re LLP, European clients will have access to the newly launched Resilience Solution and up to $5 million in limits, with coverage backed by HDI Global Specialty SE, A.M. Best: A+ rating. This builds on Resilience's successful partnership with Intact Insurance.

As companies based across continental Europe fight the wave of cybercrime, the European market has struggled with high prices, limited policy terms, and legacy approaches to underwriting. The Resilience Solution provides brokers in the E.U. with access to a new way to assess, measure, and manage their clients' cyber risk. Built on the company's financially proven AI platform, the Resilience Solution enables policyholders to quantify their cyber risk and prioritize their security program based on a return-on-investment analysis of their controls.

"We've built an approach to help enterprises better manage their cyber risk with measurable results. Even as threats like ransomware surged in late 2022, we saw the benefits of building a continuous relationship with our clients - and they saw a marked improvement from the status quo," said Vishaal "V8" Hariprasad, CEO & Co-Founder of Resilience. "Together with our growing team and incredible set of partners, we are opening the doors to serve more clients in Europe, bringing this approach to more businesses around the world."

"The European market is incredibly complex in terms of cyber and regulatory risk," said Mario Vitale, President of Resilience. "Having a solution that not only provides risk transfer but also helps clients understand their unique threat exposure is a game changer for enterprises across the continent."

Resilience's broker partners will be supported by a team of industry-leading underwriters with decades of combined experience in the cyber market. Joining the Resilience team to support European operations are:

Andrea Nicelli, Head of Italy and Spain

Edoardo Zorzin, Senior Underwriter, Spain

Cailee Steininger, Senior Underwriter, Ireland and Nordics

Giusy Boccia, Underwriting Assistant, Europe

The Resilience Solution is provided through all Resilience broker partners and is available to clients in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.CyberResilience.com .

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/resilience-launches-into-european-market-opens-operations-in-ireland-spain-italy-sweden-and-denmark-301857266.html