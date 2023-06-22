CORRECTION: Listing of SIA Storent Holdings bonds on Baltic Bond List

Trading ticker added to the announcement Nasdaq Riga decided on June 21, 2023 to list SIA Storent Holdings bonds on Baltic Bond list as of June 26, 2023. Additional information: Issuer's full name SIA Storent Holdings Securities ISIN code LV0000850089 Securities maturity date 21.12.2025 Nominal value of one 100 EUR security Number of listed securities 105 000 Nominal value 10 500 000 EUR Fixed annual coupon rate 11% a year Coupon payments Four times a year, on each September 21, December 21, March 21, June 21 Trading ticker STOH110025A SIA Storent Holdings Prospectus and Final Terms of issue are available in the announcements accordingly here and here. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.