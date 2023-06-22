DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 22-Jun-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 June 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 21 June 2023 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 100,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1800 GBP1.0160 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1700 GBP1.0040 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.177676 GBP1.011635

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 673,137,261 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 198 1.178 XDUB 08:07:44 00065943180TRLO0 1090 1.180 XDUB 08:07:44 00065943181TRLO0 5888 1.176 XDUB 09:52:14 00065946078TRLO0 2973 1.180 XDUB 10:05:34 00065946569TRLO0 2657 1.180 XDUB 10:05:34 00065946570TRLO0 6000 1.180 XDUB 10:12:28 00065946801TRLO0 325 1.180 XDUB 10:12:28 00065946802TRLO0 6000 1.180 XDUB 11:40:19 00065949431TRLO0 5048 1.180 XDUB 11:40:19 00065949432TRLO0 4435 1.180 XDUB 11:42:57 00065949488TRLO0 5000 1.180 XDUB 11:51:09 00065949742TRLO0 1624 1.180 XDUB 11:51:09 00065949743TRLO0 5872 1.178 XDUB 13:23:35 00065952333TRLO0 3075 1.180 XDUB 13:42:09 00065952881TRLO0 2802 1.180 XDUB 13:42:09 00065952882TRLO0 4727 1.180 XDUB 13:46:33 00065952997TRLO0 5000 1.180 XDUB 13:51:06 00065953192TRLO0 2143 1.180 XDUB 13:51:06 00065953193TRLO0 5000 1.180 XDUB 13:59:10 00065953383TRLO0 843 1.180 XDUB 13:59:10 00065953384TRLO0 5544 1.174 XDUB 15:32:58 00065957221TRLO0 2000 1.174 XDUB 15:33:19 00065957231TRLO0 5625 1.174 XDUB 16:02:01 00065958562TRLO0 5547 1.174 XDUB 16:02:01 00065958561TRLO0 5345 1.174 XDUB 16:02:01 00065958563TRLO0 5239 1.170 XDUB 16:08:09 00065958925TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 941 101.00 XLON 08:07:37 00065943173TRLO0 1863 101.00 XLON 09:16:56 00065945004TRLO0 1700 101.00 XLON 09:51:59 00065946069TRLO0 651 101.00 XLON 09:51:59 00065946070TRLO0 1921 101.00 XLON 09:51:59 00065946071TRLO0 510 100.80 XLON 09:52:14 00065946076TRLO0 1892 100.80 XLON 09:52:14 00065946077TRLO0 3352 101.40 XLON 10:12:28 00065946799TRLO0 1135 101.40 XLON 10:12:28 00065946800TRLO0 4770 101.60 XLON 10:48:27 00065948070TRLO0 4529 101.60 XLON 11:40:17 00065949430TRLO0 3827 101.60 XLON 11:42:57 00065949487TRLO0 4696 101.60 XLON 11:47:55 00065949667TRLO0 3352 101.60 XLON 11:50:27 00065949733TRLO0 4002 101.40 XLON 12:11:02 00065950374TRLO0 488 101.40 XLON 12:11:02 00065950375TRLO0 4046 101.40 XLON 12:11:02 00065950376TRLO0 2300 101.40 XLON 13:46:40 00065952999TRLO0 262 101.40 XLON 13:46:40 00065953000TRLO0 1163 101.40 XLON 13:50:21 00065953168TRLO0 4115 101.40 XLON 13:50:28 00065953171TRLO0 2656 101.20 XLON 14:12:33 00065953736TRLO0 1408 101.20 XLON 14:12:33 00065953737TRLO0 3351 101.00 XLON 14:16:38 00065953851TRLO0 1538 101.00 XLON 14:16:38 00065953852TRLO0 3857 100.80 XLON 14:24:22 00065954101TRLO0 3500 101.00 XLON 14:24:22 00065954102TRLO0 1452 101.00 XLON 14:24:22 00065954103TRLO0 278 101.00 XLON 15:24:27 00065956859TRLO0 2514 101.00 XLON 15:24:27 00065956860TRLO0 166 101.00 XLON 15:32:29 00065957195TRLO0 1760 101.00 XLON 15:32:29 00065957196TRLO0 1760 101.00 XLON 15:32:29 00065957197TRLO0 5866 101.00 XLON 15:35:27 00065957308TRLO0 838 101.00 XLON 15:35:27 00065957309TRLO0 4718 101.00 XLON 15:40:27 00065957465TRLO0 205 101.00 XLON 15:59:27 00065958411TRLO0 186 101.00 XLON 15:59:27 00065958412TRLO0 912 101.00 XLON 15:59:27 00065958413TRLO0 884 101.00 XLON 16:02:47 00065958639TRLO0 216 101.00 XLON 16:05:47 00065958790TRLO0 1290 100.80 XLON 16:06:47 00065958834TRLO0 3254 100.80 XLON 16:06:47 00065958835TRLO0 446 100.80 XLON 16:06:47 00065958836TRLO0 2471 100.40 XLON 16:08:32 00065958956TRLO0 2959 100.40 XLON 16:08:32 00065958957TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 252553 EQS News ID: 1662633 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1662633&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)