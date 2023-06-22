Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.06.2023
Next Big Story: Ganz seltene Konstellation: Warum man hier jetzt dabei ist!?
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
22.06.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
22-Jun-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
22 June 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 21 June 2023 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           100,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1800     GBP1.0160 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1700     GBP1.0040 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.177676    GBP1.011635

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 673,137,261 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
198       1.178         XDUB      08:07:44      00065943180TRLO0 
1090       1.180         XDUB      08:07:44      00065943181TRLO0 
5888       1.176         XDUB      09:52:14      00065946078TRLO0 
2973       1.180         XDUB      10:05:34      00065946569TRLO0 
2657       1.180         XDUB      10:05:34      00065946570TRLO0 
6000       1.180         XDUB      10:12:28      00065946801TRLO0 
325       1.180         XDUB      10:12:28      00065946802TRLO0 
6000       1.180         XDUB      11:40:19      00065949431TRLO0 
5048       1.180         XDUB      11:40:19      00065949432TRLO0 
4435       1.180         XDUB      11:42:57      00065949488TRLO0 
5000       1.180         XDUB      11:51:09      00065949742TRLO0 
1624       1.180         XDUB      11:51:09      00065949743TRLO0 
5872       1.178         XDUB      13:23:35      00065952333TRLO0 
3075       1.180         XDUB      13:42:09      00065952881TRLO0 
2802       1.180         XDUB      13:42:09      00065952882TRLO0 
4727       1.180         XDUB      13:46:33      00065952997TRLO0 
5000       1.180         XDUB      13:51:06      00065953192TRLO0 
2143       1.180         XDUB      13:51:06      00065953193TRLO0 
5000       1.180         XDUB      13:59:10      00065953383TRLO0 
843       1.180         XDUB      13:59:10      00065953384TRLO0 
5544       1.174         XDUB      15:32:58      00065957221TRLO0 
2000       1.174         XDUB      15:33:19      00065957231TRLO0 
5625       1.174         XDUB      16:02:01      00065958562TRLO0 
5547       1.174         XDUB      16:02:01      00065958561TRLO0 
5345       1.174         XDUB      16:02:01      00065958563TRLO0 
5239       1.170         XDUB      16:08:09      00065958925TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
941       101.00        XLON      08:07:37      00065943173TRLO0 
1863       101.00        XLON      09:16:56      00065945004TRLO0 
1700       101.00        XLON      09:51:59      00065946069TRLO0 
651       101.00        XLON      09:51:59      00065946070TRLO0 
1921       101.00        XLON      09:51:59      00065946071TRLO0 
510       100.80        XLON      09:52:14      00065946076TRLO0 
1892       100.80        XLON      09:52:14      00065946077TRLO0 
3352       101.40        XLON      10:12:28      00065946799TRLO0 
1135       101.40        XLON      10:12:28      00065946800TRLO0 
4770       101.60        XLON      10:48:27      00065948070TRLO0 
4529       101.60        XLON      11:40:17      00065949430TRLO0 
3827       101.60        XLON      11:42:57      00065949487TRLO0 
4696       101.60        XLON      11:47:55      00065949667TRLO0 
3352       101.60        XLON      11:50:27      00065949733TRLO0 
4002       101.40        XLON      12:11:02      00065950374TRLO0 
488       101.40        XLON      12:11:02      00065950375TRLO0 
4046       101.40        XLON      12:11:02      00065950376TRLO0 
2300       101.40        XLON      13:46:40      00065952999TRLO0 
262       101.40        XLON      13:46:40      00065953000TRLO0 
1163       101.40        XLON      13:50:21      00065953168TRLO0 
4115       101.40        XLON      13:50:28      00065953171TRLO0 
2656       101.20        XLON      14:12:33      00065953736TRLO0 
1408       101.20        XLON      14:12:33      00065953737TRLO0 
3351       101.00        XLON      14:16:38      00065953851TRLO0 
1538       101.00        XLON      14:16:38      00065953852TRLO0 
3857       100.80        XLON      14:24:22      00065954101TRLO0 
3500       101.00        XLON      14:24:22      00065954102TRLO0 
1452       101.00        XLON      14:24:22      00065954103TRLO0 
278       101.00        XLON      15:24:27      00065956859TRLO0 
2514       101.00        XLON      15:24:27      00065956860TRLO0 
166       101.00        XLON      15:32:29      00065957195TRLO0 
1760       101.00        XLON      15:32:29      00065957196TRLO0 
1760       101.00        XLON      15:32:29      00065957197TRLO0 
5866       101.00        XLON      15:35:27      00065957308TRLO0 
838       101.00        XLON      15:35:27      00065957309TRLO0 
4718       101.00        XLON      15:40:27      00065957465TRLO0 
205       101.00        XLON      15:59:27      00065958411TRLO0 
186       101.00        XLON      15:59:27      00065958412TRLO0 
912       101.00        XLON      15:59:27      00065958413TRLO0 
884       101.00        XLON      16:02:47      00065958639TRLO0 
216       101.00        XLON      16:05:47      00065958790TRLO0 
1290       100.80        XLON      16:06:47      00065958834TRLO0 
3254       100.80        XLON      16:06:47      00065958835TRLO0 
446       100.80        XLON      16:06:47      00065958836TRLO0 
2471       100.40        XLON      16:08:32      00065958956TRLO0 
2959       100.40        XLON      16:08:32      00065958957TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  252553 
EQS News ID:  1662633 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1662633&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
