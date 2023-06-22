AM Best is maintaining its outlook on France's life insurance segment at negative.

In its new Best's Market Segment Report, "Market Segment Outlook: France Life Insurance", AM Best notes that the segment's top line is sensitive to the wider economic conditions due to its concentration in savings business. In addition, the rapid increase in interest rates presents a challenge to the industry's attractiveness and may depress premium levels over the next year.

However, the report notes the segment has continued to pivot away from its traditional focus on fixed savings products toward lower-risk, capital-light offerings such as unit-linked funds. The relatively rapid shift is remarkable, given French savers' historically strong preference for low-risk, fixed savings solutions.

To access a complimentary copy of this market segment report, please visit

http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=332800.

