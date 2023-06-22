Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 22
[22.06.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
21.06.23
IE00BN4GXL63
24,239,000.00
EUR
0
211,794,642.23
8.7378
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
21.06.23
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
889,130.57
88.2074
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
21.06.23
IE00BMQ5Y557
478,600.00
EUR
0
48,703,015.91
101.7614
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
21.06.23
IE00BMDWWS85
120,002.00
USD
0
13,023,134.87
108.5243
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
21.06.23
IE00BN0T9H70
56,339.00
GBP
0
5,983,521.80
106.2057
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
21.06.23
IE00BKX90X67
63,431.00
EUR
0
6,553,270.18
103.3134
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
21.06.23
IE00BKX90W50
53,319.00
CHF
0
5,207,161.75
97.6605
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
21.06.23
IE000V6NHO66
6,885,618.00
EUR
0
62,985,973.77
9.1475
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
21.06.23
IE000L1I4R94
2,983,090.00
USD
0
30,380,413.14
10.1842
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
21.06.23
IE000LJG9WK1
669,740.00
GBP
0
6,737,037.82
10.0592