ViaScreens is Providing Screen Enhancement Solutions for All Types of Devices

The company delivers screen protectors that - on top of keeping the screen safe - can enhance the screen in a variety of ways, providing more privacy or increasing visibility in adverse conditions.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / The amount of time the average person spends looking at a screen has only grown over the years. Thanks to that, making sure those screens are visible under different conditions has never been more important, and managing to scratch or crack an expensive screen has never been more painful. Luckily, there are solutions out there that can help protect and enhance those important screens, and delivering those solutions is ViaScreens' specialty.

ViaScreens is a UK-based company that specializes in designing and manufacturing screen protection and enhancement products for a wide range of digital devices. Their product lineup includes different types of screen protectors intended for devices from numerous brands, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, cameras, and monitors.

Their product lineup is divided into four types of screen protectors: Impact, Matte, Privacy, and Vivid.

The Impact screen protector, created from a high-tech polymer-based multi-layer, offers ultimate protection against sudden shocks. It is not just shatterproof but also features a hydrophobic glossy surface, ensuring a like-for-like feel to the glass screen, all without hampering visibility or touch-screen sensitivity.

For users looking to improve visibility, ViaScreens' anti-glare screen protector comes equipped with an anti-glare coating that diffuses mirror-like reflections. As their website explains, this protector offers a smooth matte textured surface, perfect for both indoor and outdoor usage. It also gives the screen a paper-like texture, which can make the screen more comfortable for reading or drawing.

ViaScreens' Privacy screen protectors help protect sensitive information from prying eyes. These protectors narrow the viewing angle to ensure the screen is only visible to individuals directly in front of it. This makes them an excellent choice for individuals concerned about data privacy in public spaces.

One of the main issues that keep users from adopting screen protectors in bulk. While a thick protector may not make a difference on a monitor, adding bulky layers of protective plastic to a laptop or phone screen can hurt the look of the device and negatively impact the user experience. Luckily, ViaScreens has a product line made to minimize that issue.

The Vivid screen protector is ViaScreens' most minimalist offering. It gives your device's screen a boost while providing ample protection. This wafer-thin, completely transparent protector enhances HD clarity and guards against grease, scuffs, scratches, and moderate damage.

By combining advanced technology with user-friendly features, ViaScreens provides a unique blend of security and convenience to users. The UK-based company ships its goods worldwide, and its diverse range of options ensures that whether you own the latest flagship smartphone or a niche gaming laptop, you have a good chance of finding the screen protector you need on their website.

More information about ViaScreens and their protectors can be found on the company's website. There, visitors can find protectors for their devices by browsing the site's different categories, which give visitors the option to shop by product line, brand, or type of device.

Contact:

ViaScreens

Phone: +44 203 890 4222

47-49 Park Royal Road

London NW10 7LQ

United Kingdom

SOURCE: ViaScreens

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/763096/ViaScreens-is-Providing-Screen-Enhancement-Solutions-for-All-Types-of-Devices