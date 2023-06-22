

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French manufacturers' confidence unexpectedly improved in June underpinned by the strength in the past and future production as well as the increase in order books, monthly data from the statistical office INSEE revealed Thursday.



The manufacturing sentiment index rose to 101 in June from a 26-month low of 99 in May. The reading was forecast to remain unchanged at 99. The score also stayed above its long-term average of 100.



The survey showed that the balances of opinion on the production and on the overall order books contributed to the increase. The past production index surged to 7 from 1 in May.



The balance of opinion related to the overall order books straightened up in June, to -17 from -21 in the previous month.



Meanwhile, the one associated with the foreign order books dropped for the third straight month to hit -14, matching its long-term average.



The index for personal production expectations improved to 8 from 5 and the general production expectations index rose slightly to -9 from -10.



The view on the current level of the inventories of finished goods was stable at 14 in June.



At the same time, the balances of opinion associated with the past and expected change in the workforce size were almost stable at 8 and 10, respectively.



After five months of decline, the index measuring the expected trend in selling prices over the coming three months came in at 4, slightly down from 3 in May.



The one measuring the economic uncertainty felt by the business managers rebounded, survey showed.



The overall business sentiment index that comprises the responses of business leaders from sectors such as manufacturing, construction, services, retail trade, and wholesale trade, remained unchanged at 100 in June.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken