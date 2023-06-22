DJ Amundi MSCI World Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (GCLM LN) Amundi MSCI World Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jun-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 21-Jun-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 419.5957 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 34568 CODE: GCLM LN ISIN: LU1602144492 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1602144492 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GCLM LN Sequence No.: 252641 EQS News ID: 1662919 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 22, 2023 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)