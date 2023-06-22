DJ Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MFEX LN) Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jun-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 21-Jun-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 56.5629 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6361964 CODE: MFEX LN ISIN: LU1646360971 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1646360971 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFEX LN Sequence No.: 252649 EQS News ID: 1662935 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2023 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)