Donnerstag, 22.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
WKN: LYX0FS | ISIN: LU0496786574 | Ticker-Symbol: LYPS
Tradegate
22.06.23
11:05 Uhr
40,594 Euro
-0,121
-0,30 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LYXOR S&P 500 UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LYXOR S&P 500 UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,60840,61611:25
40,60840,61511:25
Dow Jones News
22.06.2023 | 09:52
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 

Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPX LN) 
Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 
22-Jun-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) 
DEALING DATE: 21-Jun-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 44.7453 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 50445300 
CODE: LSPX LN 
ISIN: LU0496786657 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU0496786657 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      LSPX LN 
Sequence No.:  252573 
EQS News ID:  1662781 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1662781&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2023 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
