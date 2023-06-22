DJ Lyxor MSCI World Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CLWD LN) Lyxor MSCI World Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jun-2023 / 09:27 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Jun-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 6.989 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30171531 CODE: CLWD LN ISIN: LU2056739464 =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2056739464 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLWD LN Sequence No.: 252744 EQS News ID: 1663131 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1663131&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2023 03:27 ET (07:27 GMT)