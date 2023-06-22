DJ Amundi Index US Corp SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index US Corp SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (UCRP LN) Amundi Index US Corp SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jun-2023 / 09:29 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index US Corp SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 21-Jun-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 54.2185 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9528450 CODE: UCRP LN ISIN: LU1806495575 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1806495575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UCRP LN Sequence No.: 252680 EQS News ID: 1663001 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 22, 2023 03:29 ET (07:29 GMT)