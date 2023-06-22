DJ Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (JPX4 LN) Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jun-2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 21-Jun-2023 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 7061.5431 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15433273 CODE: JPX4 LN ISIN: LU2233156749 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2233156749 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPX4 LN Sequence No.: 252770 EQS News ID: 1663187 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

