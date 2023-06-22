DJ Amundi Index MSCI EMU SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI EMU SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (SRHE LN) Amundi Index MSCI EMU SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jun-2023 / 09:37 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI EMU SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 21-Jun-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 74.7458 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2633239 CODE: SRHE LN ISIN: LU2109787635 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2109787635 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SRHE LN Sequence No.: 252755 EQS News ID: 1663157 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 22, 2023 03:37 ET (07:37 GMT)