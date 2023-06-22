Edf: EDF announces the success of its senior multi-tranche bond issue for a nominal amount of ¥33 billion

EDF announces the success of its senior multi-tranche bond issue for a nominal amount of ¥33 billion

On 22 June 2023: EDF (AA stable JCR / BBB stable S&P / Baa1 stable Moody's / BBB+ stable Fitch) successfully priced a senior Samurai bond issuance in 4 tranches for a nominal amount of ¥33 billion:

¥25.3 billion bond, with a 5-year maturity and a 1.059% fixed coupon;

¥2.2 billion bond, with a 7-year maturity and a 1.355% fixed coupon;

¥4.4 billion bond, with a 10-year maturity and a 1.695% fixed coupon.

¥1.1 billion bond, with a 20-year maturity and a 2.328% fixed coupon.

These transactions enable the Group to further strengthen the structure of its balance sheet, as well as refinance upcoming maturities. This transaction with a number of Japanese investors further contributes towards the Group's investor base diversification policy.

This press release is certified. Check its authenticity on medias.edf.com

About EDF

As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF's raison d'être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 40.3 million customers (1), of whom 30.3 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €143.5 billion in 2022.

(1) Customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another one for gas.

(2) Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg) and SEI.