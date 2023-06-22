Financial education platform Sophia launches a programme with HSBC to empower women in UAE

SINGAPORE, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sophia, a world leading financial education platform for women, is excited to announce its collaboration with HSBC on a comprehensive financial education programme. This collaboration aims to empower women in managing their finances, fostering financial independence and promoting gender equality.

Understanding the importance of accessible and tailored financial education, Sophia and HSBC have joined forces to launch a unique programme designed specifically for female Premier customers in the UAE. The programme will cover a wide range of topics including budgeting, navigating money conversations with children, the different ways to invest and investment strategies to start your money journey.

This collaboration showcases HSBC's commitment to promoting financial literacy among women and supporting their financial well-being.

Sophia's financial education courses aim to support HSBC customers to have convenient access to a wealth of financial literacy resources. Through this partnership, HSBC customers will benefit from Sophia's expertise and guidance, enhancing their financial literacy and confidence.

Nicole Denholder of Sophia said "Sophia's unique position as an independent financial education platform and our network of outstanding financial experts, combined with HSBC's commitment to customer-centric services, will equip women with the knowledge and tools to confidently navigate the financial landscape and achieve their financial goals."

The programme will help to create a more equitable and inclusive financial landscape by equipping women with the necessary tools and knowledge to succeed in their financial endeavours.

About Sophia

Launched in January 2022 by gender finance veterans Christine Yu, Nicole Denholder and Tanya Rolfe in Singapore and Hong Kong. Sophia is a financial education platform providing digital, in-person and livestreamed financial and investing education made for women.

Sophia works with companies to deliver programmes which help them better engage their women employees and customers in their wealth creation journeys. making finance and investing accessible, inspiring, and empowering for women.

www.sophiawomen.com

