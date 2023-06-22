DJ Amundi ETF MSCI Spain UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF MSCI Spain UCITS ETF (CS1 LN) Amundi ETF MSCI Spain UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jun-2023 / 10:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI Spain UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 21-Jun-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 217.5307 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 216754 CODE: CS1 LN ISIN: FR0010655746 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010655746 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CS1 LN Sequence No.: 252805 EQS News ID: 1663295 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 22, 2023 04:41 ET (08:41 GMT)