

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish consumers' pessimism eased for the eighth successive month in June due to significantly fewer negative assessments of Denmark's and families' current economic situation, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index rose to -10.9 in June from -15.1 in May.



Consumers' views towards the general economic situation of the country in the next twelve months remained positive in June, although the corresponding index fell from 5.6 to 5.1.



Their own financial conditions over the next year also improved to 5.1 in June from 3.6 in the prior month.



Households expect prices to rise more slowly over the next twelve months, and they also expect a rising trend for unemployment, the survey said.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

