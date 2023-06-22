DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - DELISTINGS - 10 shares classes - London Stock Exchange

AMUNDI ETF - DELISTINGS - 10 shares classes - London Stock Exchange - 06 July 2023 Please note that Amundi will remove the share classes below from London Stock Exchange. The last day of trading will be on 05th July 2023 at the close of business. ETF Name ISIN Ticker Trading Last Trading Currency date Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist LU0832436512 SGQP GBX LN Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF JPY Acc LU1602144815 CJ1G GBX LN Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS LU1602145200 SMRG GBX ETF DR - USD (C) LN Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - JPY (C) LU1681039050 JPNY GBX LN Amundi FTSE Epra Europe Real Estate UCITS ETF - EUR (C) LU1681039480 EPRE GBX LN 5 July 2023 Amundi MSCI China Tech ESG Screened UCITS ETF USD Acc LU1681044050 CC1G GBX LN Amundi MSCI Nordic UCITS ETF - EUR (C) LU1681044647 CN1 LN GBX Amundi MSCI World Energy UCITS ETF - USD (C) LU1681046188 CWEG GBX LN Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc LU1900066462 CECL GBX LN Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc LU1900067601 TURL GBX LN

Please note the shares classes will not being liquidated. Listings on other trading venues will not be affected.

Please find below the remaining listings after 05/07/2023.

ETF Name ISIN Ticker Trading Exchange place Currency LYQI SW USD SWISS EXCHANGE Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist LU0832436512 SGQI FP EUR EURONEXT PARIS LGQI GY EUR XETRA CJ1U LN USD LONDON STOCK Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF JPY LU1602144815 EXCHANGE Acc CJ1Y FP JPY EURONEXT PARIS SMRU FP USD EURONEXT PARIS Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta LU1602145200 UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) SMRU LN USD LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE JPNY FP JPY EURONEXT PARIS Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - JPY (C) LU1681039050 JPNY SW JPY SIX SWISS EXCHANGE EPRE IM EUR Borsa italiana Amundi FTSE Epra Europe Real Estate UCITS ETF - EUR (C) LU1681039480 EPRE FP EUR EURONEXT PARIS CC1U LN USD LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE Amundi MSCI China Tech ESG Screened UCITS ETF USD Acc LU1681044050 CC1USD USD SIX SWISS SW EXCHANGE CC1U FP USD EURONEXT PARIS CN1 IM EUR Borsa italiana CN1 SW EUR SIX SWISS Amundi MSCI Nordic UCITS ETF - EUR (C) LU1681044647 EXCHANGE CN1G GY EUR XETRA CN1 FP EUR EURONEXT PARIS CWEU FP USD EURONEXT PARIS CWEU LN USD LONDON STOCK Amundi MSCI World Energy UCITS ETF - USD (C) LU1681046188 EXCHANGE CWEUSD USD SIX SWISS SW EXCHANGE LEER GY EUR XETRA LYCEC EUR SWISS EXCHANGE Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc LU1900066462 SW CEC FP EUR EURONEXT PARIS EST IM EUR Borsa italiana LYTUR EUR BX SWISS AG BW TUR FP EUR EURONEXT PARIS Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc LU1900067601 TUR IM EUR Borsa italiana TURU LN USD LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE LTUR GY EUR XETRA

