Donnerstag, 22.06.2023

Dow Jones News
22.06.2023 | 11:40
Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - DELISTINGS - 10 shares classes - London Stock Exchange

DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - DELISTINGS - 10 shares classes - London Stock Exchange 

Amundi Asset Management (SGQP,CJ1G,SMRG,JPNY,EPRE,CC1G,CN1,CWEG,CECL,TURL) 
Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - DELISTINGS - 10 shares classes - London Stock Exchange 
22-Jun-2023 / 11:08 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AMUNDI ETF - DELISTINGS - 10 shares classes - London Stock Exchange - 06 July 2023 
 
Please note that Amundi will remove the share classes below from London Stock Exchange. 
The last day of trading will be on 05th July 2023 at the close of business. 
 
ETF Name                                ISIN     Ticker Trading    Last Trading 
                                              Currency   date 
Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist           LU0832436512 SGQP  GBX 
                                           LN 
Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF JPY Acc  LU1602144815 CJ1G  GBX 
                                           LN 
Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS LU1602145200 SMRG  GBX 
ETF DR - USD (C)                                   LN 
Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - JPY (C)                LU1681039050 JPNY  GBX 
                                           LN 
Amundi FTSE Epra Europe Real Estate UCITS ETF - EUR (C)         LU1681039480 EPRE  GBX 
                                           LN          5 July 2023 
Amundi MSCI China Tech ESG Screened UCITS ETF USD Acc          LU1681044050 CC1G  GBX 
                                           LN 
Amundi MSCI Nordic UCITS ETF - EUR (C)                 LU1681044647 CN1 LN GBX 
Amundi MSCI World Energy UCITS ETF - USD (C)              LU1681046188 CWEG  GBX 
                                           LN 
Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc           LU1900066462 CECL  GBX 
                                           LN 
Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc                    LU1900067601 TURL  GBX 
                                           LN

Please note the shares classes will not being liquidated. Listings on other trading venues will not be affected.

Please find below the remaining listings after 05/07/2023. 

ETF Name                               ISIN     Ticker Trading   Exchange place 
                                             Currency 
                                         LYQI SW USD     SWISS EXCHANGE 
Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist         LU0832436512 SGQI FP EUR     EURONEXT PARIS 
                                         LGQI GY EUR     XETRA 
                                         CJ1U LN USD     LONDON STOCK 
Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF JPY  LU1602144815           EXCHANGE 
Acc 
                                         CJ1Y FP JPY     EURONEXT PARIS 
                                         SMRU FP USD     EURONEXT PARIS 
Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta  LU1602145200 
UCITS ETF DR - USD (C)                              SMRU LN USD     LONDON STOCK 
                                                    EXCHANGE 
                                         JPNY FP JPY     EURONEXT PARIS 
Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - JPY (C)              LU1681039050 
                                         JPNY SW JPY     SIX SWISS 
                                                    EXCHANGE 
                                         EPRE IM EUR     Borsa italiana 
Amundi FTSE Epra Europe Real Estate UCITS ETF - EUR (C)       LU1681039480 
                                         EPRE FP EUR     EURONEXT PARIS 
                                         CC1U LN USD     LONDON STOCK 
                                                    EXCHANGE 
Amundi MSCI China Tech ESG Screened UCITS ETF USD Acc        LU1681044050 CC1USD USD     SIX SWISS 
                                         SW          EXCHANGE 
                                         CC1U FP USD     EURONEXT PARIS 
                                         CN1 IM EUR     Borsa italiana 
                                         CN1 SW EUR     SIX SWISS 
Amundi MSCI Nordic UCITS ETF - EUR (C)                LU1681044647           EXCHANGE 
                                         CN1G GY EUR     XETRA 
                                         CN1 FP EUR     EURONEXT PARIS 
                                         CWEU FP USD     EURONEXT PARIS 
                                         CWEU LN USD     LONDON STOCK 
Amundi MSCI World Energy UCITS ETF - USD (C)             LU1681046188           EXCHANGE 
                                         CWEUSD USD     SIX SWISS 
                                         SW          EXCHANGE 
                                         LEER GY EUR     XETRA 
                                         LYCEC  EUR     SWISS EXCHANGE 
Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc         LU1900066462 SW 
                                         CEC FP EUR     EURONEXT PARIS 
                                         EST IM EUR     Borsa italiana 
                                         LYTUR  EUR     BX SWISS AG 
                                         BW 
                                         TUR FP EUR     EURONEXT PARIS 
Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc                  LU1900067601 TUR IM EUR     Borsa italiana 
                                         TURU LN USD     LONDON STOCK 
                                                    EXCHANGE 
                                         LTUR GY EUR     XETRA

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU0832436512, LU1602144815, LU1602145200, LU1681039050, LU1681039480, LU1681044050, LU1681044647, 
        LU1681046188, LU1900066462, LU1900067601 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     SGQP,CJ1G,SMRG,JPNY,EPRE,CC1G,CN1,CWEG,CECL,TURL 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 252817 
EQS News ID:  1663321 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1663321&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2023 05:08 ET (09:08 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
