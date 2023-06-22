Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Next Big Story: Ganz seltene Konstellation: Warum man hier jetzt dabei ist!?
22.06.2023 | 11:58
Radius Raises USD1.7M in Pre-Seed Funding to Pioneer Trustless Shared Sequencing Layer

Radius Raises USD1.7M in Pre-Seed Funding to Pioneer Trustless Shared Sequencing Layer 

Chainwire 
Radius Raises USD1.7M in Pre-Seed Funding to Pioneer Trustless Shared Sequencing Layer 
22-Jun-2023 / 10:27 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Radius 
San Francisco, CA, June 22, 2023 - Cutting-edge blockchain company, Radius, which is pioneering the trustless shared 
sequencing layer, has announced that it has raised a pre-seed investment of USD1.7M. The funding round was led by Hashed, 
with participation from Superscrypt, Lambdaclass (Ergodic Fund), and Crypto.com. 
As rollups become more popular choices for many applications including defi due to its scalability, properly 
decentralising its operation and structuring economical design has become the next major point for rollup-centric 
ecosystem; Shared Sequencing Layer has arisen as the ultimate solution. 
Radius is dedicated to providing an economical and sustainable solution for Rollups, thereby protecting their users 
from harmful Miner Extractable Value (MEV). This is achieved through a groundbreaking zk scheme known as Practical 
Verifiable Delay Encryption (PVDE), developed by Radius. The shared sequencing layer with PVDE ensures that users are 
protected from harmful MEV in a truly trustless way, while still maximizing revenue for Rollups. 
"Radius is committed to setting the standard for a trustless shared sequencing layer that not only maximizes revenue 
for Rollups but also safeguards users from the harmful effects of MEV," says AJ Ji Hoon Park. "This funding will propel 
us forward in achieving our goals and redefining the boundaries of what is possible in the blockchain sphere." 
Radius has also recently announced a partnership with Saga, the Rollup-as-a-Service, and has joined the Celestia 
Ecosystem. This partnership will drive further advancements in the rollup technology and enhance the security of the 
blockchain ecosystem. 
In addition to these achievements, Radius is in the process of building an MEV-Resistant Decentralized Exchange, known 
as 360. Enabled by Radius' shared sequencing layer, this new DEX is expected to significantly enhance the user 
experience and security in the DeFi space. 
Continuing its engagement with the broader blockchain community, Radius recently hosted a conference called "Scaling 
2023: The Renaissance". The event featured renowned speakers from companies such as Starkware, Flashbots and Osmosis, 
further solidifying Radius' position as a thought pioneer in the industry. 
About Radius: 
Radius is a blockchain technology company pioneering a trustless shared sequencing layer that offers an economical and 
sustainable solution for Rollups and protects their users from harmful MEV. With its novel approach, Radius aims to 
revolutionize the Rollup space and contribute to the broader adoption of blockchain technology. Radius will launch an 
alpha version of its sequencing layer in Q1 of 2024. 
 
Press Contact: 
David Seo 
media@theradius.xyz 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1663355 22-Jun-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=60acf02bbda924cea8c25e3a48a0365b

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1663355&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2023 05:27 ET (09:27 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
