Kaas Wilson Architects Expands Into Southeastern U.S. With Acquisition of Watts Leaf Architects, PA

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Kaas Wilson Architects, a national multi-family housing architecture firm founded in Minneapolis, MN, announced today that it has acquired Watts Leaf Architects, PA, a boutique multi-family architecture studio in Charlotte, NC. This acquisition will enable Kaas Wilson Architects to offer a wider range of services and expertise to its clients, as well as to expand its presence throughout the eastern half of the nation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Watts Leaf Architects, PA to our Kaas Wilson Architects family," said Link Wilson, COO and co-founder of Kaas Wilson Architects. "Watts Leaf Architects, PA has a proven track record of delivering high-quality and creative solutions for clients across various multi-family sectors and regional markets. Their expertise in relationship-making and innovative design aligns perfectly with who we are and how we intend to grow. Together, we will be able to provide more comprehensive and integrated services to our existing and future clients." Wilson is a licensed architect in 26 states, including North Carolina, and holds an undergraduate degree in Architecture from the University of Nebraska and a Master of Architecture from the University of Minnesota.

Watts Leaf Architects, PA was founded in 1997 by Charley Watts, AIA, and Chip Leaf, AIA-licensed architects with over 90 collective years of experience in the industry. Although concentrating in the Carolinas, the firm has completed over 140 multifamily projects from Maryland to Georgia and west to Tennessee with both regional and national developers. Numerous projects have been recognized for outstanding design and community enhancement.

"Joining forces with Kaas Wilson Architects is an exciting opportunity for us," said Watts, who will continue to lead Watts Leaf Architects, PA, now an affiliate of Kaas Wilson Architects. "Kaas Wilson Architects is a well-established and respected firm with a diverse portfolio and many talented team members. We share a common passion for design excellence and strong relationships with developers, owners and contractors. By combining our strengths and resources, we will be able to offer more value and impact to our clients here in the southeast."

Collin Kaas, CMO and co-founder of Kaas Wilson Architects, added, "It's been very rewarding to get to know Charley, Chip and the Watts Leaf group. From the very beginning, it was clear that our leadership styles and design philosophies were closely aligned, and that this acquisition was a true match for our national growth strategy." Kaas is a licensed architect in eight states, including North Carolina, and holds an undergraduate degree in Architecture from the University of Minnesota and a Master of Architecture from the University of Oregon.

"It has been a privilege to build the Watts Leaf reputation over the past 26 years and I am very proud of what Chip and I have accomplished. As Chip starts his well-deserved retirement, I am re-energized about our studio's award-winning work and our growing team," added Watts. "Along with Principals Shelly Blakesley and Alex Perry, our design team of Bill Percival, Jay Rhodes and Lou Chien is also looking forward to both learning from and mentoring our new teammates as we integrate our teams."

Kaas Wilson Architects is a full-service architecture firm that provides master planning, interior design, sustainability consulting services and contract administration for all types of multi-family housing clients, including affordable, market rate, active adult and senior living. The firm was founded in 2007 by Collin Kaas and Link Wilson, architects who created an efficient design process for their clients using a highly collaborative and technology-forward methodology. The firm has won over 30 industry awards since its inception and was most recently awarded the 2023 Star Tribune Top Workplaces National Standard designation.

For more information about Kaas Wilson Architects and Watts Leaf Architects, PA, please visit www.kaaswilson.com or www.wattsleaf.com. With nearly 85 employees, Kaas Wilson is licensed in 30 states, and is currently performing design services in 19 states, with 195 projects in various phases of design and construction.

