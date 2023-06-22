London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2023) - Connected Claims USA 2023, Austin TX, September 26-27, 2023 - The claims community is facing immense market pressures, grappling with the impacts of inflation, and navigating changes in the ecosystem.

Performance, efficiency, and reputation ratings are directly linked to how successful Carriers can be in handling claims and providing a seamless journey. This has a profound impact on an organization's profitability. To meet objectives for client retention, claims leaders must urgently prioritize providing exceptional service and improving CSAT scores.

To inform the strategy to tackle these challenges, claims leaders look to Reuters Events: Connected Claims USA 2023, the Insurance flagship conference hosted by Reuters Events, world-leading events organizer. Event website is here.

For the first time this September 26-27, the event is headed to the Austin Convention Center, TX, bringing over 700 attendees and 75+ senior speakers from the claims leadership teams of major US carriers.

This in-person event will bring together the decision-makers of the insurance claims community to gain valuable peer-to-peer insight, and provide attendees with the tools and knowledge to take back to their organizations.

Here is a look at the lineup of claims leaders joining us this September in Austin:

Jim DiVirgilio, Chief Regional Claim Officer Americas & Head of U.S. Claims , AXA XL

, Paul Measley, Chief Claims Officer , Plymouth Rock Assurance Corporation

, Laila Brabander, Head of North American Personal Lines Claims, Chubb

Lance Ondrej , SEVP & Chief Operating Officer, Germania Insurance

Mike Fiato, EVP & Chief Claims Officer , Liberty Mutual

, Dan Moore, SVP Claims Shared Services, CNA

Sean Burgess , Chief Claims Officer , Lemonade

, Carey Bond, Head of Claims, Americas, Lloyd's

Angela Delude, Head of Claims Strategy , MassMutual

, Adam Hoover, VP, Business Architecture and Innovation , The Hanover

, Niketa Patel, VP Claim Customer Strategy , Travelers

, Andrea Bessling, Insurance Claims Executive, Allstate

Jon Thornton, VP Claims Strategy & Transformation, Westfield

Charlie Wendland, VP & Head of Claims, Branch Insurance

Cheri McCourt, VP Claims, Northwestern Mutual

And many more exceptional speakers

To access more information including agenda program, audience profile and sponsorship options, please visit: https://events.reutersevents.com/insurance/connected-claims-usa or email Event Director, Taylor Brackin at: Taylor.brackin@thomsonreuters.com

Taylor Brackin

Global Project Director, Insurance

Reuters Events

UK: +44 20 7513 4097

E: taylor.brackin@thomsonreuters.com

W: https://events.reutersevents.com/insurance/connected-claims-usa

