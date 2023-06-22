

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Thursday as inflation and interest-rate worries returned to the fore, raising concerns about the outlook for fuel demand.



Benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.4 percent to $76.06 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 1.3 percent at $71.56.



After Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled more interest rate hikes to tame inflation, investors in the Treasury bond market are betting that additional rate hikes will drive the U.S. economy into recession.



Elsewhere in Europe, some European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers said on Wednesday that euro zone inflation is stubborn and may require a protracted period of high interest rates.



Earlier today, the Swiss National Bank continued its policy tightening with yet another hike to its interest rates and said more such moves are likely to counter rising inflationary pressure.



The Norges Bank also turned hawkish and raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 bps to a 15-year high.



Traders are divided over the possibility of a big interest rate move by the Bank of England later in the day after inflation data came in higher than expected.



On the positive side, inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute showed that U.S. crude oil inventories fell by about 1.2 million barrels in the week ended June 16, defying forecasts for a build.



