

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices hovered close to three-month lows on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell made it clear that inflationary pressures continue to run high, and the tightening has 'a long way to go'.



Spot gold slipped 0.2 percent to $1,928.63 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.3 percent at $1,938.55.



After Powell flagged more rate hikes in testimony before the House Financial Services Committee, CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently indicates a 74.4 percent chance the Fed will raise rates by another quarter point following its next meeting in late July.



Altogether, the U.S. central bank is likely to raise rates two more times this year.



Elsewhere in Europe, some European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers said on Wednesday that euro zone inflation is stubborn and may require a protracted period of high interest rates.



Earlier today, the Swiss National Bank continued its policy tightening with yet another hike to its interest rates and said more such moves are likely to counter rising inflationary pressure.



The Norges Bank also turned hawkish and raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 bps to a 15-year high.



Meanwhile, traders are divided over the possibility of a big interest rate move by the Bank of England later in the day after inflation data came in higher than expected.



Powell's second day of testimony on Capitol Hill as well as reports on weekly jobless claims, existing home sales and leading economic indicators may attract investor attention later in the day.



