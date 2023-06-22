Anzeige
WKN: A3CRFF | ISIN: GB00BNR4T868 | Ticker-Symbol: 1K5A
Tradegate
22.06.23
11:51 Uhr
5,890 Euro
+0,050
+0,86 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RENEWI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENEWI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7505,89012:46
5,7705,88012:43
Dow Jones News
22.06.2023 | 12:31
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Renewi plc: Director/PDMR shareholding

DJ Renewi plc: Director/PDMR shareholding 

Renewi plc (RWI) 
Renewi plc: Director/PDMR shareholding 
22-Jun-2023 / 11:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS 
CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 
 
 
Renewi plc (the "Company") announces the following transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility 
("PDMR") in ordinary shares of GBP1 each in the share capital of the Company ("Shares"). 
 
 
Vesting of Awards under the Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme ("DAB") 
 
2020 DAB 
On 22 June 2023, 32,543 Shares under the 2020 DAB Award vested to Otto de Bont, Chief Executive Officer of Renewi plc. 
Mr de Bont elected to retain all of his Shares, satisfying his associated withholding tax and social security 
liabilities through direct payments to the Company. 
 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                   Otto de Bont 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                            CEO 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                            Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                            Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                            213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
a)                           Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                            GB00BNR4T868 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                           Vesting of first tranche of 2020 DAB Award under the Renewi plc 
                            Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme 
 
 
 
                            Shares     Shares 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                           Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
                            GBPNIL      32,543

Aggregated information

d) 32,543

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

22 June 2023

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

About Renewi

Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to creating a cleaner, greener world.

Renewi's vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. With an industry leading recycling rate of 63.6%, Renewi puts 7m tonnes of low carbon secondary materials back into reuse. This is a significant contribution to climate change mitigation and the circular economy. Our recycling protects virgin resources and avoids emissions of 2.5 million tonnes of CO2.

Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and water - employs over 6,500 people who work on 154 operating sites in 5 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a European leader in advanced recycling.

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BNR4T868 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      RWI 
LEI Code:    213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  252794 
EQS News ID:  1663245 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1663245&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2023 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.