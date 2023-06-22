DJ Renewi plc: Director/PDMR shareholding

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Director/PDMR shareholding 22-Jun-2023 / 11:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM Renewi plc (the "Company") announces the following transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") in ordinary shares of GBP1 each in the share capital of the Company ("Shares"). Vesting of Awards under the Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme ("DAB") 2020 DAB On 22 June 2023, 32,543 Shares under the 2020 DAB Award vested to Otto de Bont, Chief Executive Officer of Renewi plc. Mr de Bont elected to retain all of his Shares, satisfying his associated withholding tax and social security liabilities through direct payments to the Company. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Otto de Bont 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Vesting of first tranche of 2020 DAB Award under the Renewi plc Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme Shares Shares Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 32,543

Aggregated information

d) 32,543

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

22 June 2023

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

About Renewi

Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to creating a cleaner, greener world.

Renewi's vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. With an industry leading recycling rate of 63.6%, Renewi puts 7m tonnes of low carbon secondary materials back into reuse. This is a significant contribution to climate change mitigation and the circular economy. Our recycling protects virgin resources and avoids emissions of 2.5 million tonnes of CO2.

Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and water - employs over 6,500 people who work on 154 operating sites in 5 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a European leader in advanced recycling.

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com

