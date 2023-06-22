Enento Group Oyj: Change in Enento Group's Executive Management Team

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 22 JUNE 2023 AT 1.30 P.M. EEST

Change in Enento Group's Executive Management Team

Victoria Preger, Chief Marketing & Customer Officer of Enento Group and a member of the Executive Management Team, will be leaving her position by the end of September 2023 to move to a new position outside of Enento. She joined the company in 2015 and has held various demanding leadership roles throughout the years, contributing to Enento's transformation into a Nordic data and analytics company.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Victoria for her significant contributions to the development of Enento Group over the past 8 years. She is one of those rare individuals who are widely appreciated for her work, effort, and, more importantly, her character. Victoria has played a crucial role in numerous significant initiatives throughout the years, including the integration of UC and Asiakastieto, the establishment of our new brand platform, our sustainability strategy, and the implementation of our Nordic values. It has been a journey with many phases, and she will be missed. At the same time, I am glad that she has found her next area of passion, and I wish her all the best in her new adventures," says Jeanette Jäger, CEO of the Enento Group.

"Since joining the company in August 2015, my experience has been filled with remarkable growth, collaboration, and unwavering dedication. Together, we have successfully positioned Enento Group as a leading Nordic company. I am deeply grateful for the chance to work alongside exceptionally talented colleagues", says Victoria Preger.

