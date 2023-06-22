Essence Group: Essence Security Partners with Videor to Bring its Innovative MyShield Security Solution to the DACH Region

Essence, a leading provider of IoT-based security solutions, will leverage Videor's vast distribution network and integration with Insocam to offer its most advanced product to German, Austrian and Swiss markets

HERZLIYA, Israel, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence Security, a leading global provider of IoT-based security solutions, today announced its strategic partnership with Videor, a top German distributor of video and security technology. This collaboration comes on the heels of Essence Group integrating its security solutions with Insocam, a German software and information management provider, opening the availability of Essence Security's innovative security solution, MyShield, the world's first all-in-one battery operated IoT smoke-generating intruder intervention and deterrence system, to the DACH market.

The partnership between Essence Security and Videor will provide German security installers and end customers with convenient access to the MyShield active security solution. MyShield is designed for a variety of businesses and residential locations, such as retail stores and warehouses, which can leverage its compact footprint and flexibility through additional interconnected security devices to provide preventative security across different contexts. As part of the agreement, Videor, with its extensive network of over 3,000 professional security installers, will distribute the MyShield product.

Essence Security has also integrated its security solutions within the AM/Win-system from Insocam, a German software and information management provider, to allow any monitoring station using Insocam's software to seamlessly incorporate MyShield into its services. Now, through this partnership with Videor, installers and end customers can purchase MyShield locally and connect it to a range of monitoring service providers, granting 24/7 monitoring-as-a-service and a smoke function activation in the event of a verified intruder.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Videor to bring the MyShield security solution to thousands of professionals in Germany and cement our presence in a new market," said Dr. Haim Amir, CEO and Founder at Essence Group. "Working with Videor, we will continue to build out the proactive, preventative security ecosystem, while ensuring large-scale availability of the MyShield solution throughout Germany and promoting peace of mind for individuals across the region."

Through strategic investments and cultivating a depth of industry knowledge, Essence Security has created an ecosystem to deliver advanced security solutions accessible to the mass market at an affordable price point. By providing a compact, self-contained, and easy-to-install security solution, MyShield makes intruder intervention accessible to everyone. Unlike traditional smoke-generating systems that are large, expensive, and require arduous installation, MyShield offers a cost-effective alternative that can be installed in various locations, ensuring active intrusion prevention for all.

"This collaboration is indicative of our commitment to empowering individuals and organizations from both the retail and private sectors with advanced security solutions," said Daniel Großeloh, Head of Product Management at Videor. "With the MyShield intervention solution, we are able to offer our customers a state-of-the-art and user-friendly security product. We look forward to working with Essence Security to establish itself and benefit installers and customers across Germany and the DACH region."

Essence Security will be attending Europe's premier security conference, SicherheitsExpo. The event brings together security professionals and industry experts to foster collaboration and innovation. Essence Security will showcase the MyShield solution at the SicherheitsExpo in Munich on June 28-29, 2023 at stand G14.

About Essence Group

Essence Group is a global technology leader with a mission to develop and deploy innovative, cloud-based end-to-end security and healthcare solutions, underpinned by supporting services, that provide peace of mind to users. For over a quarter of a century, Essence has challenged convention by making care and safety both accessible and affordable. With over 80 million connected devices deployed worldwide, Essence helps people to live safer and more independent lives.

For more information: https://www.essence-grp.com/

About Videor

VIDEOR E. Hartig GmbH is the leading distributor for professional video and security technology. As an independent and reliable partner, VIDEOR links up leading, innovative manufacturers and users from the fields of security, broadcast, imaging, digital signage, access control and cloud services. VIDEOR supports customers in becoming more efficient through competent consulting, individual solutions and innovative services, and reduces the complexity of both their daily and project business. Vendors, installers, system houses and professional users appreciate the VIDEOR portfolio of products, solutions and services. With comprehensive market and product knowledge and efficient logistics, VIDEOR has stood for successful, binding and cooperative partnerships for 45 years.

For more information: https://www.videor.com/en/

