Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics to Host Exhibit Booth at Modern Day Marine 2023

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), a leading global industrial developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced that it is hosting an exhibit booth next week at the Modern Day Marine 2023 Expo, a premier military equipment, systems, services and technology event catered to the Marine Corp.

"You can find us at our booth giving demonstrations of our cutting-edge laser technology," said Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics. "We look forward to educating attendees on how the defense industry can benefit from using our reliable products."

What: Modern Day Marine 2023

When: June 27-29, 2023

Where: Booth 2717 at Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C.

CleanTech Laser Blasting Technology

CleanTech Laser Blasting by Laser Photonics are eco-friendly, cost and time-efficient systems that for industrial cleaning, rust removal, paint removal and surface preparation when compared to traditional cleaning methods like sandblasting, dry ice blasting and other abrasive blasting techniques. Laser cleaning removes paint, contaminants, rust and residues with a high-energy laser beam which leaves the substrate untouched.

MARLIN

The CleanTech Handheld MARLIN CTH-100M Laser is an air-cooled pulse laser system, perfect for small craft marine vessel application. Its portable design lends itself to laser cleaning and surface treatment for small areas requiring delicate cleaning, de-painting, and other surface preparation operations.

MarkStar

The MarkStar is a handheld Fiber Laser Marking System designed for true portability into the field or warehouse operating off both AC/DC power sources. For oversized applications, the MarkStar is the laser marking system of choice. The Laser Photonics MarkStar is an industrial-grade system designed to operate under continuous high-vibration, shock, and dust conditions and is Windows 10 compatible. All Direct Parts Marking (DPM), including UDI/UID barcodes, logos, and all other service marks are permanent, legible and non-removable with special attention to highly-reflective metals.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

