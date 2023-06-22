U.S. Polo Assn. Global: U.S. Polo Assn. Hosts Extraordinary and Inspirational VIP Party During the 104th Edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo in Florence, Italy

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Following its outstanding showing at Pitti Uomo 2024 at the Fortezza de Basso in Florence, Italy, U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), hosted an extraordinary VIP party celebrating "Live Authentically," an evening inspired by fashion, art, sport and music.

The invitation-only event in the magical Giardino Torrigiani, in the heart of Florence, began with prosecco in the garden while models dressed in custom U.S. Polo Assn. outfits welcomed more than 350 guests for a candlelit dinner. The magical, private garden is known to be the location of the very first fashion show in Florence, so it was fitting for U.S. Polo Assn.'s Pitti VIP party in every way.

As dinner concluded, U.S. Polo Assn. welcomed world-renowned Florentine artist and sculptor Antonio Signorini, who presented artwork to all guests, as well as unforgettable "horse whisperer" Santi Sierra, who left everyone speechless with his dancing horses. The event closed with one of the most popular rock bands in Europe, Planet Funk, who are on their much-buzzed-about reunion tour. Other special guests included beautiful actress and model Federica Nargi, Salvatore Ferragamo of Il Borro, Italy Polo Team Captain Stefano Giansanti, and FISE Polo's Alessandro Giachetti, among many more.

The event was sponsored by world-renowned Il Borro wine, alongside Champagne Partner, Taittinger, and Sammontana Gelati. Last but not least, specialty Porsches with the red, white and blue U.S. Polo Assn. logo were on site, representing "horsepower," exhibited and sponsored by Centro Porsche Firenze.

"I had a vision for this night in the beautiful Giardino Torrigiani. Our goal was to express our brand in a very special way to our guests through the collaboration of fashion, art, sports and music. We achieved this expression with great success," said Lorenzo Nencini, Incom CEO and U.S. Polo Assn.'s Italian apparel partner, who was appointed and serves on the 2023 Pitti Immagine's Board of Directors.

The event's hosts were Nencini and J. Michael Prince, the President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing, the company that manages and oversees the $2.3 billion dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand across 190 countries, including Italy. Alongside Prince and Nencini were U.S. Polo Assn. Italian partners Augusto Bonetto, CEO of Bonis; Andrea Zini, CEO of EastLab; and Franco Zuccon, CEO of Eurotrade.

"The U.S. Polo Assn. Pitti VIP event was an opportunity to share our brand message to 'Live Authentically' and bring inspiration to our very special guests," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USA-based USPA Global Licensing, the company that manages and oversees the U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "This was a very special night that I won't soon forget, and I imagine our guests feel the same way."

"Lorenzo and I are grateful for the many partners, employees and sponsors that made this such an extraordinary and successful evening," Prince added.

The VIP event followed U.S. Polo Assn.'s outstanding presentation of its vibrant, sporty Spring-Summer 2024 Collection from June 13-16 at Pitti Immagine Uomo at the iconic Fortezza da Basso in Florence, celebrating the brand's heritage in the sport of polo since 1890. The immersive experience drew crowds to the show for its authentic style as well as the special guest appearance by entrepreneur, TV presenter, Instagram influencer and sports enthusiast Federica Nargi, along with sporty models dressed as polo players walking the showroom floor.

About U.S. Polo Assn.

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the non-profit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through over 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores and thousands of department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers, and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women, and children, as well as accessories and footwear in more than 190 countries worldwide. U.S. Polo Assn. was named one of the top five sports licensors in 2022, alongside the NFL, MLB, and NBA, according to License Global. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

About Incom S.p.A

Incom S.p.A, founded in Montecatini Terme (PT) in 1951, manages, as a licensee, the apparel for the U.S. Polo Assn. brand in Western Europe, which produces and distributes iconic clothing brands all over the world. In addition, Incom is one of the main suppliers of military and paramilitary clothing in the Italian State both for uniforms and for technical clothing. Since January 2008, it has been producing and distributing men's, women's, and children's clothing in Western Europe under the U.S. Polo Assn. brand, with record sales results and growth. For further information, visit www.incomitaly.com.

EuroTrade s.r.l.

EuroTrade is U.S. Polo Assn.'s licensee in Western Europe for watches and accessories. Headquartered in Italy, EuroTrade was founded in 1987 and specializes in the creation and distribution of high-quality watches and accessories characterized by original design and innovative technology. EuroTrade offers the market an original and trendy accessory to wear on any occasion. Visit www.incomitaly.com/en/euro-trade-s-r-l/.

About Bonis S.P.A.

Bonis is the exclusive footwear licensee for U.S. Polo Assn. in Europe. Founded in 1970, Bonis is a leading company in the footwear business and is a partner selected by some of the most influential international brands. Located in the heart of the Asolo and Montebelluna footwear district, the home of the most important sport system brands. Bonis works with private labels, contracting and licensing. Visit www.bonis-spa.com.

About Eastlab

Eastlab is the exclusive licensee for U.S. Polo Assn. handbags in Europe. Founded in 2015, Eastlab today represents some of Italy's major players in the production and marketing of bags, footwear, accessories, and suitcases. Eastlab's targeted response to market demand and passion for the craft has allowed the company to quickly acquire great credibility in the market and gain the trust of important partners. Visit www.eastlab.it/.

Contact Information

Stacey Kovalsky

Senior Director, Global Communications

skovalsky@uspagl.com

+001.561.790.8036

Paola Varani

paolavarani@hubcomm.net

Laura Varani

lauravarani@hubcomm.net

Sara Montanelli

saramontanelli@hubcomm.net

Laura Manfrin

laura@twins-pr.com

Maura Busatto

maura@twins-pr.com

SOURCE: U.S. Polo Assn. Global

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/762521/US-Polo-Assn-Hosts-Extraordinary-and-Inspirational-VIP-Party-During-the-104th-Edition-of-Pitti-Immagine-Uomo-in-Florence-Italy