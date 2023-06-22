Summer '23 release includes extended enterprise billing, improved forecasting capabilities and a streamlined user experience

Kantata, a leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, today announced several enhancements to its Kantata Cloud for Professional Services vertical SaaS platform that extend its capabilities to support larger data volumes, making financial and business processes manageable at scale. The update also includes redesigned user flows that simplify navigation and transform the user experience.

"Professional services organizations and embedded services organizations are more focused than ever on margins and utilization due to ambitious client expectations and a workforce motivated by meaningful projects that drive personal growth," said Sarah Edwards, Chief Product Officer, Kantata. "With these new features, we further ensure that organizations can collaborate easily, forecast confidently and innovate while meeting customer and employee demands."

The new features being released this summer are for Kantata SX, which is built on the Salesforce platform. The capabilities include streamlined processes and faster processing, as well as:

New Forecast Diagnostics: Added features enable customers to track and analyze how financial forecasts build month-on-month to identify variance and drive forecast accuracy.

Extended Revenue Sharing Capabilities : Enhanced reporting and automatic synchronization with key business events, like changes to exchange rates, provide the visibility global organizations need to operate with accuracy and confidence.

: Enhanced reporting and automatic synchronization with key business events, like changes to exchange rates, provide the visibility global organizations need to operate with accuracy and confidence. Enhanced Account Credits: New billing functionality enables services businesses to dispense partial credits and provide transparency around allocation and drawdown when using pre-paid billing models.

New billing functionality enables services businesses to dispense partial credits and provide transparency around allocation and drawdown when using pre-paid billing models. Enterprise Billing: New functionality enables billing users to work quickly across large volumes of time entry data providing complete control over invoicing and adjustments during the billing prep process.

Kantata is committed to driving continuous innovation and value to meet the diverse needs of its enterprise customers. "We chose Kantata's solution as with the level of flexibility and breadth of features it offers, we can optimize our talent pool and continue to deliver outstanding services to our clients," noted Seweryn Dabrowski, Chief Operating Officer of Deloitte Central Europe.

The new capabilities are now available to customers. Kantata will be available to answer questions and provide in-depth information about the technology at industry events, including Salesforce World Tour London. To request a demo of the Kantata Cloud for Professional Services, click here.

About Kantata:

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Our purpose-built cloud software is helping over 2,000 professional services organizations in more than 100 countries focus and optimize their most important asset: their people. By leveraging the Kantata Cloud for Professional Services, professionals gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes.

