The appointment reflects Provenir's dedication to fostering innovation and delivering exceptional customer care

Provenir, a global leader in data and AI-powered risk decisioning software, today announced the appointment of Carol Hamilton as its Chief Product Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230622975875/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Based in Provenir's London office, Hamilton will be responsible for shaping the company's global product strategy, overseeing product development and management, and identifying new growth opportunities. She will play a pivotal role in driving innovation and expanding Provenir's product suite, including decisioning, data and artificial intelligence to help lenders make smarter decisions across credit, compliance and fraud.

Since joining Provenir in 2021, Hamilton has served as Senior Vice President, Global Solutions and Chief Commercial Office of Provenir AI, showcasing her expertise and profound understanding of the company's operations.

With a wealth of experience in product strategy, innovation, and customer-centric design, Hamilton is uniquely suited to drive Provenir's product vision and lead the company's next phase of growth; she brings rich experience in developing fraud, compliance, and security solutions for the financial services industry. Prior to joining Provenir, Hamilton held senior leadership roles at GBG, SAS and BAE Systems, where she led regional teams responsible for creating long-term strategy, driving growth, and seeking new areas for expansion.

"In today's ever-evolving market, organizations' real-time decisioning software needs to keep pace. Provenir is built to solve industry-specific needs today, while anticipating the ones businesses will face tomorrow," said Larry Smith, Provenir Founder and CEO. "Carol's recent efforts leading Provenir AI give her an ideal background to assume overall responsibility for Provenir's full product suite. She'll be instrumental in the advancement of our strong value proposition and capabilities to organizations worldwide."

"Provenir has long delivered on its promise of increasing customers' agility and responsiveness to market challenges and client needs, from supporting banks in embracing digital strategies to partnering with fintechs on their growth journey," said Carol Hamilton. "I'm looking forward to further developing our product suite and helping our customers to maintain their rank as innovative and disruptive financial services players."

About Provenir

Provenir helps fintechs and financial services providers unlock the secret to smarter credit risk decisioning.

The company brings together the power of decisioning, data and AI to drive instant decisions. This unique offering gives organizations the ability to power decisioning innovation across the full customer lifecycle, driving improvements in the customer experience, access to financial services, business agility, and more.

Provenir works with disruptive financial services organizations in more than 50 countries and processes more than 4 billion transactions annually.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230622975875/en/

Contacts:

Viali Munteanu

Cognito Media (for Provenir)

Provenir@cognitomedia.com

+44 (0) 7547 819 438