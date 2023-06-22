

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture plc (ACN) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.01 billion, or $3.15 per share. This compares with $1.79 billion, or $2.79 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Accenture plc reported adjusted earnings of $2.07 billion or $3.19 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $16.56 billion from $16.16 billion last year.



Accenture plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $2.01 Bln. vs. $1.79 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.15 vs. $2.79 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.04 -Revenue (Q3): $16.56 Bln vs. $16.16 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $15.75 - $16.35 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $11.52 to $11.63



