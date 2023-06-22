Spiffy Embarks on Mission to Be the Employer of Choice for Automotive Services Professionals

Promoting Nicole Haight to Chief People Officer and Welcoming Sheri Peck as head of Talent Acquisition

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Get Spiffy, Inc. (Spiffy?), an on-demand car care, technology, and services company, today announces its ambition to become the employer of choice for automotive services professionals. As a part of this strategic vision, the company celebrates the promotion of Nicole Haight to Chief People Officer and welcomes Sheri Peck as head of Talent Acquisition.

Competition for skilled automotive technicians and mechanics is fierce, making talent management a critical aspect of success in the automotive services industry.

Scot Wingo, Spiffy's CEO, remarked, "As we talk to our technicians, we're finding the automotive industry is failing to recognize their value. No service happens without the technician - full stop. At Spiffy, we are on a mission to change that lack of recognition, and our vision is to be the employer of choice in the automotive services industry. Through Nicole's leadership and the addition of Sheri to our talent acquisition team, we are steadfast in creating an inclusive and innovative culture. We aim to attract, develop, and retain the best talent who are passionate about redefining car care."

After achieving multiple years of 90%+ year-over-year growth and successfully closing a series C fundraising round, Spiffy is poised to invest in its people operations, fostering a talent pool that's second to none.

Spiffy stands out through its commitment to the professional development of its employees and its strategic hiring practices. The decision to hire W2 technicians rather than using 1099 contractors reflects Spiffy's commitment to building a sustainable and mutually rewarding relationship with its employees, setting it apart in the on-demand world. Significantly, 50% of Spiffy's operations leadership started as technicians, showcasing the company's commitment to career growth and development. Likewise, as the company introduces new mobile maintenance services, there are further opportunities for career development. The promotion of Haight aligns with Spiffy's vision of setting new standards in talent management, attracting and retaining top-tier talent.

Haight, previously Spiffy's Vice President of Human Resources, has been instrumental in crafting people-centric strategies that contributed significantly to Spiffy's monumental growth. Her promotion reflects Spiffy's commitment to nurturing an environment that empowers the workforce to drive innovation and deliver best-in-class quality, setting the company on its path to become the preferred employer in the automotive services sector.

In an exciting development, Spiffy further strengthens its commitment to this vision by hiring Sheri Peck as the new head of Talent Acquisition. Peck brings a wealth of expertise to Spiffy, and her hire solidifies the company's determination to attract and retain the very best talent. "I'm excited to be part of a team that's paving the way in automotive services through unparalleled attention to both employee growth and customer satisfaction," said Peck.

"I am thrilled to contribute to Spiffy's goal of becoming the employer of choice for automotive services professionals," added Haight. "Our mission is clear: attract, develop, and retain the industry's best talent. We are at the forefront of a paradigm shift in the automotive industry, and I am excited to work with Sheri and our team to build an empowering and rewarding environment. Together, we will shape the future of automotive services."

Spiffy's innovative talent management approach combines competitive pay, a comprehensive benefits package, stock options, and personalized learning and development programs, along with other initiatives like company-sponsored ASE-certification. These strategies are designed for a world-class workforce that will propel Spiffy to be recognized as the employer of choice in the automotive services industry, leading to an elevated experience for employees and ultimately Spiffy's customers.

Learn more about careers at Spiffy at getspiffy.com/careers

About Spiffy

Spiffy? (www.getspiffy.com) is an on-demand technology and services company on a mission to disrupt the car care experience everywhere. Available in over 50 markets, Spiffy offers complete car care services including wash & detail, oil change, tires, brakes, and other maintenance solutions. Every service is conveniently performed on-site at fleets, office parks, and residences using the Spiffy Green system.



PR Contact:

Grayson Leverenz

Chief Marketing Officer

Spiffy

grayson@getspiffy.com

919-500-2481

www.getspiffy.com

SOURCE: Spiffy

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/762957/Spiffy-Embarks-on-Mission-to-Be-the-Employer-of-Choice-for-Automotive-Services-Professionals