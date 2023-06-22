Bitget and CoinBureau Collaborate to Host Inspiring Live Event in London: Uniting Global Crypto Industry Experts

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget , top crypto derivatives and copy trading platform, partnered with CoinBureau to host an exceptional live event in London on June 10th. The event exceeded all expectations, attracting over 3,000 attendees and crypto experts from around the globe.

Distinguished keynote speakers, hailing from the forefront of the industry, delivered captivating presentations, enlightening the audience with their profound insights on the latest advancements, trends, and future prospects within the blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystem. These thought-provoking speeches ignited stimulating discussions among attendees.

The event featured expert-led panel discussions, delving into various facets of the blockchain industry and providing attendees with diverse perspectives and extensive knowledge. Topics of exploration included transparency, mass adoption trends, the security of centralized exchanges, and the regulatory challenges faced by the industry. These engaging discussions fostered an environment of intellectual curiosity and innovation.

The speakers firmly believe that cryptocurrencies have demonstrated immense potential for global transformation and value. As developers continue to drive technological innovation, the adoption of cryptocurrencies is poised to increase steadily. This week, there has been a wave of pessimism in the market. However, as regulatory frameworks gradually become clearer, the policy risks surrounding the cryptocurrency market will be alleviated, paving the way for a gradual recovery from the bearish sentiment. As they advised audience to remain optimistic about the future of the cryptocurrency market and its resilience in overcoming challenges.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, commented on Bitget transparency and commitment towards its users, "When traditional finance auditors refuse to audit crypto businesses, it becomes crucial to provide proof of reserves. Bitget created an on-chain validator so that everyone can check the company funds and the reserve ratio. Bitget has also implemented another transparent protection mechanism for Bitget users, the protection fund. Bitget protection fund is now $330M held in Bitcoin, USDT and USDC. We are proud to say that we have one of the largest protection funds in the crypto industry, second only to Binance that has its fund at $1 Billion."

Gracy also provided a few more highlights on how copy trading is helping mass adoption, "copy trading is Bitget's flagship product and we have the largest trading volume from all the exchanges on this specific product that we launched 3 years ago. Etoro launched copy trading in the financial industry in 2010 as a pioneer. But Bitget is the first crypto exchange launching copy trading. As the word copy trading says, users can copy from elite traders according to their past results and historical record. It is a tool for newbies that have a lot to learn."

Bitget Managing director also highlighted the significant growth of Bitget's copy trading platform in Q12023, with impressive metrics, including 20,669 elite traders, 84,552 new followers, and $41 million in USDT copy trading profits.

Among the esteemed keynote speakers, Simon Dixon, a renowned Bitcoin evangelist, and early investor, as well as CEO of BankToTheFuture, delivered an inspiring speech on Bitcoin cycles, emphasizing the importance of "Owning more Bitcoin every month."

Guy from the CoinBureauTeam also called up for a body created by crypto people as a new possible route, "we need industry standards, we cannot rely on other entities to do the job for us. A body that understands how exchanges work, how public moves, what people in crypto wants and prepares a set of standards under which an exchange should operate and if an exchange can't meet those standards is out. This is maybe a route we should explore."

The CoinBureau Team expressed their delight, stating, "We are thrilled to have successfully hosted the second CoinBureau Live London Event. The event exceeded our expectations, attracting an exceptional lineup of speakers, enthusiastic attendees, and valuable partners like Bitget. Together, we have taken a significant step forward in advancing blockchain knowledge and driving industry growth."

This inspiring event marked the beginning of a long-term partnership between Bitget and CoinBureau, both sharing a common objective of educating individuals about the crypto industry and nurturing future traders.

