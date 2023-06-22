On AS Longo Group bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on June 22, 2023 decided to admit to trading AS Longo Group bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of June 28, 2023. Additional information: Issuer's full name AS Longo Group Issuer's short name LONGO Securities ISIN code LV0000860096 Securities maturity date 30.06.2025 Nominal value of one security EUR 1 000 Number of listed securities 4 000 Issue size EUR 4 000 000 Floating annual coupon rate 06.00% + 3 M EURIBOR Coupon payments Monthly, last business day of the month Orderbook short name LONGOFLOT25FA AS Longo Group Company Description and Terms of Issue are available here. The Certified Adviser of AS Longo Group is Signet Bank AS until first trading day. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.