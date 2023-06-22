Anzeige
22.06.2023
On AS Longo Group bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on June 22, 2023 decided to admit to trading AS Longo Group bonds
on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of June 28, 2023. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name       AS Longo Group             
Issuer's short name      LONGO                 
Securities ISIN code      LV0000860096              
Securities maturity date    30.06.2025               
Nominal value of one security EUR 1 000               
Number of listed securities  4 000                 
Issue size           EUR 4 000 000             
Floating annual coupon rate  06.00% + 3 M EURIBOR          
Coupon payments        Monthly, last business day of the month
Orderbook short name      LONGOFLOT25FA             



AS Longo Group Company Description and Terms of Issue are available here.

The Certified Adviser of AS Longo Group is Signet Bank AS until first trading
day. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
