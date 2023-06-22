

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of England raised the interest rate more aggressively on Thursday citing persistent inflation and labor market tightness.



The rate-setting panel voted 7-2 to increase the bank rate by 50 basis points to 5.00 percent, the highest since 2008. Markets were expecting a quarter point hike.



The bank has lifted the bank rate for the thirteenth straight policy session.



Members said a half percentage point hike was warranted at the June meeting as the second-round effects in domestic price and wage developments generated by external cost shocks were likely to take longer to unwind.



The upside surprises in official wages and services inflation suggested that 50 basis point increase was required at this particular meeting.



Meanwhile, Swati Dhingra and Silvana Tenreyro preferred to keep the interest rate unchanged at 4.50 percent.



'If there were to be evidence of more persistent pressures, then further tightening in monetary policy would be required,' the bank said.



The bank said it would adjust the interest rate as necessary to return inflation to the 2 percent target sustainably in the medium term.



