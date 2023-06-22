SOBR Safe, Inc.: ComplianceOne Intends to Evolve its 1,100 Customers to Proactive Alcohol Testing with SOBRsafe Technology

New Distributor to Add Preventative Screening Solutions to its 20,000 Annual Tests Across 7 States

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) (SOBRsafe), providers of next-generation transdermal alcohol detection solutions, today announced that it has further expanded its sales reach with the signing of leading alcohol testing distributor ComplianceOne. Kansas-based ComplianceOne was founded in 1987 to provide total management of drug and alcohol testing programs, and now conducts nearly 20,000 tests across 7 states each year. ComplianceOne services approximately 1,100 employers, including numerous prominent consumer and industrial brands. With SOBRsafe, ComplianceOne intends to evolve its customer base beyond reactive measures, instituting preventative alcohol screening as the new standard practice.

"Since first encountering the SOBRcheck technology a year ago, our thinking about alcohol safety in safety-sensitive workplaces has shifted significantly," stated ComplianceOne CEO KC Johnson. "Historically, alcohol testing has been based on human subjectivity and reasonable suspicion. If an employee looks a little bit 'off', the customer would call us in for testing. Now with a solution like SOBRcheck, everyone simply putting two fingers down upon entry and exit becomes a part of company culture - this is how to achieve an alcohol-free workplace."

Mr. Johnson continued, "Also, as a former healthcare professional, I recognize that wearables are definitely the way of the future. SOBRsafe has taken its stationary technology and made it mobile - with the SOBRsure wearable alcohol monitoring band we can now provide continuous alcohol safety assurance. Our customers can verify that an employee is alcohol-free throughout a shift. Employers can become truly proactive, which is phenomenal.

"At a recent industry event, SOBRsafe customers TerraTech Services and the Lummi Nation shared their practical experience with the SOBRsafe technology - this was my light bulb moment. Here are organizations that are getting ahead of the problem. People aren't losing their jobs - they are being identified for support, and getting the help that they need before it's too late. This demonstrated culture of prevention should be the goal for all employers, and is exactly what ComplianceOne's customers deserve. We are excited to partner with SOBRsafe to evolve alcohol safety in the workplace."

"ComplianceOne is a great example of how we have gained powerful advocates and adoption in just a short time," followed SOBRsafe Chief Revenue Officer Michael Watson. "ComplianceOne initially noted that we were 'novel, cool, quick and efficient'…yet SOBRsafe as a company was new and unknown. Now with an additional year in the marketplace, strong brand awareness and customer testimonials, industry influencers like ComplianceOne have gone from SOBRsafe observers to commercial converts. We believe that this is a tipping point for SOBRsafe, and we look forward to announcing additional developments in the weeks to come."

SOBRsafe's advanced safety management technology SOBRcheck hygienically detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through the pores of a fingertip - no breath, blood or urine sample is required, just the touch of a finger. SOBRcheck was awarded the Occupational Health & Safety 2022 New Product of the Year - Safety Monitoring Devices, and has received the Child Safety Network Safe Family Seal of Approval. SOBRsure, the Company's revolutionary alcohol monitoring wristband for teen drivers, is now available for pre-order with no financial commitment at SOBRstore.com.

About SOBRsafe

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, SOBRsafe has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and telematics integration.

A preventative solution in historically reactive industries, it is being deployed for commercial fleets, workplaces, alcohol rehabilitation, probation management and teen drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor or a driver from receiving the keys to a truck, bus or the family car. An offender is immediately flagged, and an administrator is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

