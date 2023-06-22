Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2023) - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the completion of a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI43-101") technical report dated May 30, 2023 with an effective date of January 31, 2023 and entitled "A Technical Review of the Alces Lake Rare Earth Mineral Exploration Project, Beaverlodge Domain, Saskatchewan, Canada for Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp." (the "Technical Report") in respect of its 100% owned Alces Lake property ("Alces Lake") located in the prolific Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The Technical Report was authored by Al Workman, P.Geo., F.SEG, F.AusIMM, Senior Geologist, Watts, Griffis and McOuat, Geological and Mining Consultants. The Technical Report provides an update on exploration previously reported in March, 2021 by Appia with respect to Alces Lake and recommends a follow up exploration program for the property. A copy of the Technical Report is available on the Company's SEDAR issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp (Appia)

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 130.5 million common shares outstanding, 143.5 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

