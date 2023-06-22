Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.06.2023

WKN: A3DWNW | ISIN: SE0019071812 | Ticker-Symbol: P750
Frankfurt
22.06.23
14:01 Uhr
0,024 Euro
-0,008
-24,22 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
22.06.2023 | 14:23
112 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription units and paid subscription units of Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (346/23)

With effect from June 26, 2023, the subscription units in Pharmacolog i Uppsala
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until
and including July 05, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription units           
Short name:   PHLOG UR B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020539872              
Order book ID:  296830                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from June 26, 2023, the paid subscription units in Pharmacolog i
Uppsala AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   PHLOG BTU B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020539880              
Order book ID:  296829                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
