Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription units and paid subscription units of Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (346/23)

With effect from June 26, 2023, the subscription units in Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including July 05, 2023. Instrument: Subscription units Short name: PHLOG UR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020539872 Order book ID: 296830 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 26, 2023, the paid subscription units in Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: PHLOG BTU B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020539880 Order book ID: 296829 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB