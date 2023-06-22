

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's wholesale prices declined for the second straight month in May, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



Output prices in the manufacturing industries dropped 1.1 percent year-over-year in May, after a 0.7 percent fall in April.



Factory gate prices for food items slid 2.4 percent in May, largely due to higher prices for dairy products.



Prices for wood and wood products registered a sharp yearly decline of 7.6 percent.



Prices for domestic sales climbed 5.3 percent in May from a year ago, while those for the export market were 1.4 percent lower.



Data also showed that wholesale electricity prices plunged 26.6 percent annually in May, while those for construction products grew 9.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices remained flat in May after falling 1.0 percent in April.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken