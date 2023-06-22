Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Launching AI-Driven Social Media Disease Awareness Education Series Regarding Cancer Therapy-Related Diarrhea in Dogs and People

Diarrhea is a highly neglected and unmet burden of cancer treatment in both people and dogs; A Jaguar-sponsored Gallup survey found that the incidence of U.S. dogs diagnosed with cancer in 2021 was approximately five times the incidence of cancer diagnosed in people

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") today announced that the Company is launching an AI-driven series of disease awareness educational content on social media regarding cancer therapy-related diarrhea in dogs and people. The series will also include content about HIV-related diarrhea in humans.

"Diarrhea is a highly neglected and unmet burden of cancer treatment in both people and dogs, and more than half of people living with HIV have experienced chronic, or long-term, diarrhea that is serious enough to negatively impact their quality of life. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) technology, like OpenAI's generative AI language model ChatGPT, will allow us to generate and share educational information about these therapeutic areas, as relevant, with patient and healthcare practitioner communities, dog owners, and veterinarians across Company social media channels," said Ian H. Wendt, Jaguar's Chief Commercial Officer.

"A 2022 Jaguar-sponsored Gallup Survey found that the incidence - the percent of U.S. dogs newly diagnosed with cancer in 2021 - was 2.8 percent, which is approximately five times the 0.57 percent incidence of newly diagnosed cancer in humans that year," said Lisa Conte, Jaguar's founder, president and CEO. "This finding is startling since researchers have assumed that canine cancer rates mirror human cancer rates."

