Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily: International Guests Express Admiration for Gaotang's Intangible Cultural Assets during Memorable Visit

LIAOCHENG, China, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong office of the Hong Kong Business Daily.

A group of five international guests, including Scott and Robert from the United States, Jeong Byung-do from South Korea and Gaston from Cameroon, recently toured the koi fish breeding facilities and the intangible cultural heritage innovation base located in Sanshilipu Township, Gaotang county, in East China's Shandong Province. Additionally, they visited the offices of Shandong Xinhai Energy Technology in nearby Liaocheng, gaining firsthand experience of Gaotang's intangible cultural heritage and insights into the company's corporate culture.

As the guests gathered by the koi fish breeding pond, they listened to an informative introduction on several species of koi fish, including the three-colored koi, red and white koi and phosphorus-free koi. Their amazement was evident as they witnessed the extensive scope of Gaotang's koi fish industry and scale of breeding operations, commenting that the county deserved the well-earned recognition as China's leader in koi fish cultivation.

During their visit, the group had the opportunity to explore various workshops where skilled artisans specialized in local traditional crafts, including wheat straw painting, paper cut painting, gourd handicraft, pyrography and root carving. The heir to the handicraft of wheat straw painting explained the origin and production techniques of the raw materials used in the unique art form. The guests were then given a demonstration on how to create a wheat straw painting, giving the visitors a hands-on experience in the craft and tradition that has been passed down through the generations. During their time at the wheat straw painting workshop, Jeong Byung-do made an interesting discovery: he noticed a piece of art with his name displayed on the wall. Engaging in conversation with the wheat straw painting heir, the Korean guest learned the significance behind it. To his surprise and delight, the heir gifted him the artwork bearing his name. Expressing his gratitude, Jeong Byung-do captured the moment by taking photographs to commemorate the unexpected and special experience.

While in Gaotang, the guests had the opportunity to indulge in the local cuisine. One notable culinary experience was the visit to the Da Mo Fang tofu shop, where they were treated to a delectable dish of Gaotang tofu curd. As they savored the dish, the owner provided an overview of the history of the delicacy and explained the intricate process of its creation. The guests gave Gaotang's gastronomic offerings a resounding thumbs up after experiencing the genuine culinary treat.

