shuddl Launches Industry's 1st AI Technology Platform Connecting Shippers & Carriers to Fill Unused Truck Space, Increasing Profitability, Sustainability, Delivery Performance

shuddl's AI-Powered Platform for B2B Shipping Industry Repurposes Wasted Freight Space; Earns $7.8 Million in Revenue in First 12 Months

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / shuddl, the first AI-powered technology company connecting shippers to the nearest available freight space on-demand, announced its official launch today. shuddl is the only solution that increases sustainability and profitability by helping shippers and carriers fill unused space with trucks in motion. shuddl delivers faster by decreasing time in transit, while reducing carbon emissions and increasing driver pay.

shuddl empowers drivers to leverage unused truck space, while drastically improving arrival times up to 62%. The platform offers unparalleled sustainability with up to 75% reduction of harmful emissions and to-the-minute delivery scheduling accuracy.

Industry response propelled shuddl's first-year revenue to $7.8M with no outside funding.

"Logistics has been the squeaky wheel in supply chain innovation, yet over-the-road logistics has not had an impactful technology emerge in recent years," says Steliga. "shuddl delivers the most efficient mode of transport for goods while giving shippers complete transparency into the entire process."

Trucking Industry: Wasted Capacity

The ACEEE, an energy-efficiency nonprofit, estimates that trucks on the road are carrying only 57% of their capacity.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that the transportation sector is responsible for more than 50% of nitrogen oxide, 30% of volatile organic compounds, and 20% of particulate matter emissions in the U.S.

Solved by shuddl

With shuddl, shippers can place between one and 12 pallets on trucks traveling with unused space, already en route, while exceeding customer expectations by arriving early. Displaying only location-logical shipment add-ons that don't require unnecessary out-of-route miles, shuddl automatically verifies available space and confirms precise pickup and delivery times and pricing on demand. shuddl's tracking application and direct driver communication provide real-time shipping visibility from start to finish.

shuddl benefits include the following:

access to carrier capacity in motion

arrival times improved by up to 62%

precise pickup and delivery times

real-time cargo tracking with constant visibility

Fewer stops for cargo, so less packaging is required

increase revenue by filling wasted carrier space

no unnecessary out-of-route miles

About shuddl

Founded in 2022 by Spencer Steliga, shuddl is a technology company that dramatically improves logistics with the industry's only real-time, in-transit resource for live freight additions. shuddl radically simplifies shipping by using predictive AI to provide precise pickup and delivery times in the industry. shuddl is the only technology company that can immediately price capacity in motion and track cargo with one click of a button. shuddl's solutions decrease shipping costs, improve arrival time by up to 62%, and help companies cut carbon emissions. To learn more, visit shuddl.io.

